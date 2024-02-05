Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Monday's trading session up

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Monday's trading session up on almost all indices, with the total value of transactions amounting to 47.693 million lei (9.589 million euros), told Agerpres.

The main BET index rose 0.36% to 15,697.30 points, while BET-Plus, which shows the performance of the 43 most liquid shares on the stock exchange, increased 0.35%.

The BET-XT blue-chip broad index, of the 25 most liquid stocks, rose 0.25%, while the SIF index, BET-FI, closed the session down 0.48%.

The BET-BK index, the benchmark for investment fund returns, appreciated 0.14%, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, closed 0.21% up.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies of the AeRO market, registered an advance of 0.26%.

Hidroelectrica shares were the most traded on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, with the value of the exchanges registered with these stocks being 11.997 million lei. OMV Petrom, with a turnover of 3.41 million lei, and Aquila Part Prod Com, with 3.359 million lei, were also among the most traded shares.

The best performances were recorded by UCM (+15%), COMCM Constanta (+14.75%) and Artego (+3.33%).

On the other hand, the most significant decreases were recorded by Electroarges (-7.5%), Mecanica Ceahlau (-5.74%) and Bermas (-4.65%) stocks