Bucharest Stock Exchange closes this week's first trading session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Monday's trading session higher on most indices, with the value of trading at 72.12 million RON (14.49 million EUR).

The main BET index went up 0.14% to 17,316.45 points, while BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the stock exchange, recorded a 0.16% advance.

At the same time, the BET-XT broad blue-chip index of the 25 most liquid stocks closed up 0.06%, while the BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies went up 0.18%.

The return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK lost 0.07%, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG closed down 0.17%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies in the AeRO market, closed down 0.12%.

Banca Transilvania shares were the most traded on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, with the value of the exchanges registered with these stocks being 17.04 million RON. OMV Petrom with a turnover of 15.38 million RON and Hidroelectrica with 5.58 million RON were also among the most traded shares.

According to BVB, the best performing issuers were Conted (+14.13), Condmag (+9.09%) and Prebet (+9.05%).

Conversely, the most important decreases were recorded by Bittnet Systems (-7.72%), Armatura (-7.08%) and Bermas (-6.04%)