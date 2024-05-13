Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Bucharest Stock Exchange closes this week's first trading session higher

news365
bursa

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Monday's trading session higher on most indices, with the value of trading at 72.12 million RON (14.49 million EUR).

The main BET index went up 0.14% to 17,316.45 points, while BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the stock exchange, recorded a 0.16% advance.

At the same time, the BET-XT broad blue-chip index of the 25 most liquid stocks closed up 0.06%, while the BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies went up 0.18%.

The return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK lost 0.07%, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG closed down 0.17%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies in the AeRO market, closed down 0.12%.

Banca Transilvania shares were the most traded on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, with the value of the exchanges registered with these stocks being 17.04 million RON. OMV Petrom with a turnover of 15.38 million RON and Hidroelectrica with 5.58 million RON were also among the most traded shares.

According to BVB, the best performing issuers were Conted (+14.13), Condmag (+9.09%) and Prebet (+9.05%).

Conversely, the most important decreases were recorded by Bittnet Systems (-7.72%), Armatura (-7.08%) and Bermas (-6.04%)

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.