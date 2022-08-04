Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Thursday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed higher on Thursday, with a transaction value of 25.575 million RON (5.191 million euros).

The main BET index appreciated by 0.70%, up to 12,563,31 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, registered an increase of 0.68%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid titles, closed up by 0.82%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI gained 1.74%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, appreciated by 1.02%, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, registered an increase of 0.28%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, dropped by 0.26%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were Fondul Proprietatea, with 5.597 million RON, followed by those of OMV Petrom, which generated exchanges worth 5.477 million RON, and the securities of Banca Transilvania - 3.465 million RON.

The best developments were recorded by the shares of Electroaparataj, which appreciated by 13.27%, followed by those of Electroarges (+6.50%) and SIF Banat-Crisana (+25.93%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Prefab (-9.63%), Comelf (-9.04%) and Santierul Naval Orsova (-7.95%).AGERPRES