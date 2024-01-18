Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Thursday's session in the red

The Bucharest Stock Exchange closed Thursday's session down on most indices, and the total value of transactions dropped to 38.65 million RON (7.77 million euros), from approximately 65 million lei (13 million euros ) in the previous meeting, told Agerpres.

The main BET index recorded a decline of 0.05%, up to 15,555.40 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 shares on the Stock Exchange, depreciated by 0.02%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks fell 0.12%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, declined 0.46%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, fell by 0.12%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of ten energy and utility companies, closed down by 0.04%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed with an appreciation of 1.69%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were Hidroelectrica, with 9.37 million RON, those of Banca Transilvania, with 4.39 million RON, and OMV Petrom, with 2.64 million RON.

The best developments were recorded by the shares of UCM Resita (+14.56%), Mecanica Ceahlau (+7.69%) and Aerostar (+5.29%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Societatea de Constructii Napoca (-15%), Bermas (-5.80%) and Mecanica Fina (-4.73%).