Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Tuesday's session in the green

Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's session with growth on most indices, and the total value of transactions was 50.37 million RON (10.13 million euros).

Banca Transilvania, with a turnover of 6.13 million RON, Hidroelectrica, with 4.37 million RON, and Fondul Proprietatea, with 4.18 million RON, registered the highest value of transactions on the Regulated Market, agerpres reports.

The main BET index appreciated by 0.51%, up to 14,736.56 points, while BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an increase of 0.47%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid securities recorded an advance of 0.49%, and the index of SIFs, BET-FI, lost 0.19% of its value.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, closed the session up by 0.49%, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of ten energy and utility companies, rose by 0.78%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed up 2.01%.

The best developments were registered by Bermas (+13.01%), Electroarges (+11.30%) and Artego (+6.25%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Romcab (-14.89%), COMCM (-14.14%) and Sinteza (-7.74%).

