Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Tuesday's session in the red

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed the trading session on Tuesday downwards, and the value of transactions amounted to 31.75 million RON (6.43 million euros).

The main BET index depreciated by 0.31%, to 12.073,84 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the stock exchange, also recorded a decrease of 0.33%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks closed 0.70% lower, while the SIF index, BET-FI, went down by 0.27%.

The BET-BK index, the benchmark of return on investment funds, closed the session with a decrease of 0.14%, and BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, went down by 0.25%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, increased by 0.26%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were the shares of Fondul Proprietatea, with 10.84 million RON, followed by the shares of Romgaz, which generated exchanges worth 4.49 million RON, and OMV Petrom, with 4.24 million RON.

The best evolutions were registered by the shares of Vrancart (+5.16%), followed by Transilvania Investments Alliance (+3.98%) and Prebet (+3.75%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Altur (-7.61%), BRD (-2.33%) and Bittnet Systems (-2.28%).