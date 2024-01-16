Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Tuesday's session in the red

The Bucharest Stock Exchange closed Tuesday's session down on most indices, and the total value of transactions was 50.8 million RON (10.2 million euros), told Agerpres.

The main BET index recorded a decline of 0.14%, up to 15,780.71 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 shares on the Stock Exchange, depreciated by 0.09%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks fell 0.08%, while the SIF index BET-FI rose 0.29%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, fell by 0.11%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, closed down by 0.34%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed with a depreciation of 0.54%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were Banca Transilvania, with 8.5 million RON, those of OMV Petrom, with 6 million RON, and Hidroelectrica, with 5.3 million RON.

The best developments were recorded by UCM Resita (+15%), COMCM (+6.25%) and Mecanica Ceahlau (+3.45%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Ves (-14.41%), Condmag (-11.11%) and Societatea de Constructii Napoca (-6.54%).