Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Wednesday's session down

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's trading session with most indices in the red and 48.94 million RON (roughly 9.94 million euros) worth of transactions.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, dropped 0.04 percent to 12,176.46 points, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares decreased 0.01 percent.The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers closed 0.07 percent lower, while the BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies closed down 0.36 percent.The return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK closed the trading session down 0.11 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG gained 0.09 percent.The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market closed down 0.18 percent.The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were Banca Transilvania, with 19.42 million RON, followed by OMV Petrom shares, with 8.86 million RON, and Fondul Proprietatea, which generated trades worth 4.74 million RON.According to BVB, the best performing issuers were Artego (+3.85 percent), Vrancart (+3.53 percent) and Mecanica Fina (+3.29 percent).Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were Condmag (-10 percent), Santierul Naval Orsova (-6.70 percent) and Dafora (-4 percent).