Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Wednesday's session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's session higher on almost all indices, and the value of transactions stood at 26.66 million lei (5.4 million euros), told Agerpres.

The main BET index appreciated by 0.38%, up to 10,875.83 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 stocks on the Stock Exchange, registered an increase of 0.39%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid titles, closed up by 0.53%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI increased by 1.86%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, appreciated by 0.68%, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, registered a decrease of 0.33%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, increased by 0.56%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Transilvania Bank shares, with 4.38 million lei, OMV Petrom securities, which generated exchanges worth 2.59 million lei, and those of Romgaz - 2.51 million lei. The best developments were registered by the shares of Uztel (+14.67%), Condmag (+8.33%) and SIF4 Muntenia (+6.12%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Promateris (-9.02%), Rompetrol Rafinare (-7.69%) and Impact Developer & Contractor (-3.01%).