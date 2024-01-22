Bucharest Stock Exchange loses almost 2 billion RON in capitalization, last week

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) lost 1.92 billion RON in capitalization last week, while the value of share transactions decreased by over 27.31 million RON, compared to the previous week, the BVB data shows, told Agerpres.

According to the quoted source the stock market capitalization reached 302.83 billion RON, between January 15 and 19, 2024, down from 304.76 billion RON, between January 8 and 12, 2024.

Stock transactions generated a turnover of 220.74 million RON, down from 248.05 million RON, in the previous week.

The best trading day at BVB was Monday, January 15, when a turnover of 63.35 million RON was recorded, and the worst day, Thursday, January 18, with a transaction value of 30.54 million RON.

The main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange - BET - closed the week at 15,617.64 points.

Hidroelectrica shares were the most liquid securities on the BVB's main segment, with transactions of 57.05 million RON, but they recorded a price drop of 3.07%.

Banca Transilvania, with transactions of 44.67 million RON (-0.08%) and OMV Petrom, with 26.06 million RON (-1.03%) are also in the top of transactions.

The most important increases in quotations were registered by the shares of UCM Resita (+98.10%), COMCM Constanta (+21.59%) and those of Aerostar SA (+16.67%).

At the opposite pole, important decreases were recorded by the shares of SIF Hoteluri, with a decline of 29.3%, followed by those of Societatea de Constructii Napoca SA (-22.9%) and those of VES SA (-14.41%).