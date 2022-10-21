 
     
Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Friday's session in the green

Politico
recesiune bursa

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) started the Friday session with growth on almost all indices, with transactions of 2.2 million RON (440,540 euros), carried out in the first 40 minutes after the start of operations.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, rose by 0.49%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares from the BSE, appreciated by 0.48%.

Also, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, registered an increase of 0.54%, while the yield benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, rose by 0, 32%.

The BET-FI index of the SIFs recorded an advance of 0.74%, and the BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, increased by 0.41%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, was down by 0.16%.

According to the BVB information, the biggest increases in the value of the shares were registered by Santierul Naval Orsova (+14.57%), Alro (+4.07%) and Electromagnetica (+2.16%).

On the other hand, Rompetrol Rafinare (-4.52%), Cemacon (-2.31%) and Nuclearelectrica (-1.92%) shares fell.

