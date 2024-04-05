Subscription modal logo Premium

Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Friday's session in the green

Radu Pop
The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Friday's session with growth on almost all indices, and turnover amounted to 7.43 million RON (1.49 million euros) after 50 minutes from the start of transactions.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, recorded an appreciation of 0.35%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares from the BVB, recorded an increase of 0.32% .

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, gained 0.33%, while the yield benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, depreciated by 0.05%.

The BET-FI index of the SIFs recorded an appreciation of 0.27%, and the BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, rose by 0.39%.

According to BVB data, the biggest increases in the value of shares were recorded by Oil Terminal (+1.63%), Farmaceutica Remedia (+1.45%) and BRD (+1.15%).

On the other hand, the shares of Electrocontact (-12.62%), COMCM Constanta (-10.71%) and Romcab (-6.10%) were down.

Source: AGERPRES

