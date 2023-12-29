 
     
Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Friday's session in the red

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Friday's session with a decline, and turnover amounted to 3.79 million RON (761,847 euros), 30 minutes after the start of transactions, Agerpres reports.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered a depreciation of 0.02%, a similar decline was also recorded by the BET-Plus indices, which show the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares from the BVB, and BET-XT, of the most liquid 25 securities.

On the other hand, the yield benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, rose 0.17%.

The BET-FI index of the SIFs was increasing by 0.26% and the BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, depreciated by 0.16%.

According to BVB data, the biggest increases in the value of shares were recorded by UCM Resita (+14.94%), Condmag (+12.5%) and Prebet SA Aiud (+3.64%).

On the other hand, the shares of Conted (-4.76%), Ropharma (-3.88%) and Vrancart (-1.8%) were in decline.

