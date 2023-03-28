 
     
Bucharest Stock Exchange opens higher on Tuesday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Tuesday's trading session higher, with transactions of 2.772 million lei (561,225 euros), carried out in the first half hour of trading.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, appreciated 0.10%, while the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares on the BVB, opened 0.10% up, told Agerpres.

Also, the BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks advanced 0.20%, while the benchmark for investment fund returns, BET-BK, appreciated 0.21%.

The SIF's BET-FI index was up 0.57% and BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities companies, rose 0.25%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 companies representative of the AeRO market, was down 0.32%.

According to BVB information, the biggest increases in share values were recorded by Electroaparataj (+4.65%), Erste Group Bank (+2.82%) and Aquila Part Prod (+2.78%).

On the other hand, the shares of Societatea de Constructii Napoca (-5.58%), UCM Resita (-2.50%) and Prebet SA Aiud (-2.09%) were down.

