Bucharest Stock Exchange opens in the green on Tuesday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened higher Tuesday's session, with transactions of 3.115 million lei (630,296 euro), carried out in the first 35 minutes after the start of operations.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 20 stocks on the Stock Exchange rose by 1.45 percent, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares, recorded a 1.48 percent increase.

Moreover, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks recorded an increase by 1.32 pct, while the mutual fund yield benchmark BET-BK won 1.16pct, told Agerpres.

The BET-FI index of the SIFs registered an increase of 0.73pct, and the BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, rose by 1.73pct.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, was up by 1.43pct.

According to BVB information, Aerostar (+11.72pct), Rompetrol Rafinare (+7.48pct) and OIL Terminal (+7.28pct) registered the biggest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, the shares of Romcab (-10.58pct), Conted (-4.20pct) and Farmaceutica Remedia (-3.12pct) were down.