Bucharest Stock Exchange opens in the red Friday's trading session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened downwards Friday's session with 2.755 million RON (557,695 million euros) worth of transactions performed in the first 30 minutes after the start of trading operations.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, went down 0.72%, and BET-Plus, which shows the developments in the most liquid 37 stocks, declined 0.73%.At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the 25 most liquid stocks closed down 0.50%, while the BET-FI index of financial stocks lost 0.15% of its value.The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies opened up 0.13%, and BET-NG, reflecting the developments in ten energy and utility stocks, inched up 0.42%.The BET AeRO index of 20 AeRO leading companies increased by 0.32%.According to BVB, the largest increases in the value of shares were recorded by Electroarges (10.61%), Sinteza (10%) and Turism Felix (9.93%).On the other hand, there were decreases in the shares of UCM Resita (-15%), Socep (-9.38%) and Banca Transilvania (-4.78%).AGERPRES