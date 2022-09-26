Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Monday's session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened higher Monday's session, with transactions of 6.7 million lei (1.3 million euro), carried out in the first half hour after the start of operations.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 20 stocks on the Stock Exchange rose by 0.07 percent, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares, recorded a 0.03 percent decrease.

Also, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks declined by 0.03pct, while the mutual fund yield benchmark BET-BK lost 0.23pct, told Agerpres.

The BET-FI index of the SIFs registered an increase of 0.31pct, and the BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, rose by 0.01pct.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, was down by 0.09pct.

According to BVB information, Romcab (+11.11pct), Promateris (+9.84pct) and Rompetrol Rafinare (+6.87pct) registered the biggest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, the shares of Bermas (-7.02pct), Tourism, Hotels, the Black Sea Restaurante (-6.12pct) and Compa AG (-4.76pct) were down.