Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Thursday's session mixed

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened the mixed session on Thursday, and the turnover amounted to almost 4.7 million RON (944,622.45 euros), after 40 minutes from the start of transactions, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered an appreciation of 0.06%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares from the BVB, recorded an increase of 0.04% .

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, rose by 0.08%, while the yield benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, was down by 0.13%.

The BET-FI index of SIFs appreciated by 0.20%, while BET-NG, the index of 10 companies from the energy and utilities sector, stagnated after 40 minutes from the opening of transactions.

BETAeRO, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded an advance of 0.12%.

According to BVB data, Romcab (+14.95%), Vrancart (+3.68%) and Zentiva (+3.13%) recorded the biggest increases in share value.

On the other hand, Prefab (-5.75%), Aerostar (-3.24%) and Biofarm (-2.61%) were down.