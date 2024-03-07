Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Thursday's session mixed

patriabank.ro
Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened the mixed session on Thursday, and the turnover amounted to almost 4.7 million RON (944,622.45 euros), after 40 minutes from the start of transactions, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered an appreciation of 0.06%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares from the BVB, recorded an increase of 0.04% .

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, rose by 0.08%, while the yield benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, was down by 0.13%.

The BET-FI index of SIFs appreciated by 0.20%, while BET-NG, the index of 10 companies from the energy and utilities sector, stagnated after 40 minutes from the opening of transactions.

BETAeRO, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded an advance of 0.12%.

According to BVB data, Romcab (+14.95%), Vrancart (+3.68%) and Zentiva (+3.13%) recorded the biggest increases in share value.

On the other hand, Prefab (-5.75%), Aerostar (-3.24%) and Biofarm (-2.61%) were down.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.