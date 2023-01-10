 
     
Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Thursday's session with mixed evolution of indices

BVB
BVB Bursa de la Bucuresti

The indices of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) had a mixed evolution at the opening of Tuesday's session, while the value stood at 1.003 million RON (203,775 euros) after the first half hour after the start of operations.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, recorded a depreciation of 0.01%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares from BVB, also fell by 0.01 %.

Also, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks advanced 0.01%, while the mutual fund yield benchmark BET-BK gained 0.04 %.

The BET-FI index of SIFs registered an increase of 0.21%, and the BET-NG, the index of 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, decreased by 0.13%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, stagnated.

According to the BVB information, the largest increases in the value of the shares were recorded by Santierul Naval Orsova (+5.06%), Bermas (+4.35%) and Romcab (+1.24%).

On the other hand, the shares of Biofarm (-1.57%), Rompetrol Rafinare (-1.23%) and Ropharma (-1.06%) were in decline.AGERPRES

