Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Tuesday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Tuesday's session with growth, with transactions of 1.3 million RON (265,455.51 euros), carried out in the first 30 minutes after the start of operations.

The BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered an increase of 0.48%, the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares on the BSE, rose by 0.45%, in while the BET-FI index of SIFs appreciated by 0.15%.

BET-NG, the index of 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, recorded an appreciation of 0.29%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, opened with a 0.44% increase, and the yield benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, recorded an advance of 0.37 %.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, opened with an increase of 0.22%.

SIF Hoteluri (12.06%), Cemacon (2.89%) and Compa (2.18%) registered the biggest increases in the value of their shares.

On the other hand, the shares of COMCM Constanta (-5%), Patria Bank (-3.6%) and Aerostar (-3.23%) were down.AGERPRES