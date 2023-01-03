Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Tuesday's session in the red

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Tuesday's session in decline, with transactions of 3.62 million lei (732,176 euros), carried out 30 minutes after the start of operations, Agerpres informs.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, recorded a depreciation of 0.01%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares on the BSE, fell by 0.07%.By contrast, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid securities was up 0.01%, while the mutual fund yield benchmark BET-BK lost 0.03%.The BET-FI index of the SIFs registered an increase of 0.02%, and the BET-NG, and the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, rose by 0.53%.The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, was down by 0.66%.According to BVB information, Vrancart (+6.21%), Romcarbon (+5.88%) and SIF Muntenia (+3.33%) recorded the biggest increases in the value of shares.On the other hand, the shares of Promateris (-8.33%), Impact Developer&Contractor (-7.78%) and Artego (-6.92%) were in decline.