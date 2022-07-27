Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Wednesday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened upwards on Wednesday and the turnover exceeded 1.5 million RON (313,159 euros) after 30 minutes from the start of the operations.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, appreciated by 0.73%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares on the BSE, registered an advance of 0.68%.

The broader BET-XT blue-chip index, of the 25 most liquid securities, opened up 0.67%, while the investment funds' benchmark, BET-BK, "won" 0.47%.

The BET-FI index of SIFs appreciated by 0.09%, while BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, registered an advance of 1.31%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded a depreciation of 0.16%.

According to BVB information, Romgaz (1.96%), SSIF BRK Financial Group (1.61%) and OMV Petrom (1.6%) recorded the largest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, the shares of Transilvania Broker de Asigurare (-1.94%), Teraplast (-0.77%) and Socep (-0.61%) were down.AGERPRES