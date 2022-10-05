Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Wednesday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Wednesday's session mostly upwards, with transactions of 4.6 million RON (920,382 euros), carried out in the first 35 minutes.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, rose by 0.65%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid stocks from the BSE, appreciated by 0.7%, told Agerpres.

Also, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose 0.44%, while the mutual fund yield benchmark BET-BK gained 0.24 %.

On the other hand, the BET-FI index of SIFs opened down by 0.95%.

BET-NG, the index of 10 companies from the energy and utilities sector, rose by 0.38% and the BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, was up by 0.49%.

According to BVB information, Chimcomplex (+8.82%), BRD - Groupe Societe Generale (+2.53%) and Altur (+2.33%) registered the biggest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, Rompetrol Well Services (-14.79%), UCM Resita (-14.67%) and Rompetrol Rafinare (-6.58%) shares were in decline.