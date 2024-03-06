Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Wednesday's session in the red

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened the session on Wednesday with a decrease, and the turnover amounted to 7.85 million RON (1.58 million euros) after 35 minutes from the start of transactions, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered a depreciation of 0.06%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares from BVB, recorded a decrease of 0.04%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, "lost" 0.05% of its value, while the yield benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, depreciated by 0, 35%

The BET-FI index of the SIFs recorded a depreciation of 0.65%, and the BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, rose by 0.04%.

According to BVB data, the biggest increases in the value of shares were recorded by Casa de Bucovina-Club de Munte (+14.29%), Electroarges (+4.57%) and Vrancart (+3.77%).

On the other hand, COMCM shares (-14.91%), Societatea de Constructii Napoca (-11.96%) and Artego (-8.43%) were down.