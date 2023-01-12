Bucharest stock market opens higher on Thursday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Thursday's trading session with almost all indices on the rise and 40 minutes into business, the turnover stood at 5.895 million RON (1.195 million euros).

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, registered a rise of 0.41 percent, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares increased by 0.41 percent. On the other hand, the BET-FI index of the SIFs held steady and the BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, increased by 0.75 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers opened 0.41 percent up, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK advanced 0.27 percent.

According to BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were Aerostar (4.73 percent), Electroarges (4.30 percent) and Bucharest Stock Exchange (2.34 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a downward trend were Teraplast (-1.15 percent), Socep (-0.64 percent) and Fondul Proprietatea (-0.48 percent).AGERPRES