 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bucharest stock market opens in the green on Wednesday

BVB
BVB Bursa de la Bucuresti

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Wednesday's trading session with almost all indices on the rise and a turnover of 1.2 million RON (245,098 euros) 30 minutes into business.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, picked up 0.67 percent, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares scored an almost equal gain of 0.66 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers opened 0.53 percent up, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK advanced 0.31 percent.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies dipped 0.23 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG rose 0.59 percent.

According to BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were Transilvania Insurance Broker (3.01 percent), TTS (1.67 percent) and the ETF BET Patria-Tradeville open-end investment fund (1.26 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were Teraplast (-0.98 percent), Aerostar (-0.66 percent) and Ropharma (-0.53 percent). AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.