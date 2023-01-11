Bucharest stock market opens in the green on Wednesday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Wednesday's trading session with almost all indices on the rise and a turnover of 1.2 million RON (245,098 euros) 30 minutes into business.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, picked up 0.67 percent, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares scored an almost equal gain of 0.66 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers opened 0.53 percent up, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK advanced 0.31 percent.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies dipped 0.23 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG rose 0.59 percent.

According to BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were Transilvania Insurance Broker (3.01 percent), TTS (1.67 percent) and the ETF BET Patria-Tradeville open-end investment fund (1.26 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were Teraplast (-0.98 percent), Aerostar (-0.66 percent) and Ropharma (-0.53 percent). AGERPRES