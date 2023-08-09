Bucharest stock market opens in the green on Wednesday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Wednesday's trading session upbeat and 40 minutes into business, the turnover stood at 14.81 million RON (2.99 million euros).

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, picked up 0.12 percent, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares gained 0.11 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers opened 0.10 percent up, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK gained 0.13 percent.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies dipped 0.05 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG rose 0.33 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market was 0.02 percent down.

According to BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were Socep (+14.56 percent), UCM Resita (+11.80 percent), and Ves (+4.73 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were Alro (-2.18 percent), Rompetrol Well Services (-1.57 percent), and Electromagnetica (-0.54 percent).