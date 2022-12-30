Bucharest stock market opens this year's last trading session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Friday's trading session with all indices on the rise and 3.912 million RON (791,037 euros) worth of transactions performed in the first 35 minutes after the start of trades, Agerpres informs.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, rose 0.53 percent, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares gained 0.52 percent.The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers rose 0.48 percent, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK gained 0.28 percent.The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies advanced 0.34 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG rose 0.80 percent.The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market was up 0.48 percent.According to BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were Prebet SA Aiud (+6.25 percent), Impact Developer&Contractor (+2.91 percent) and Romgaz (+1.46 percent).Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were UCM Resita (-14.85 percent), Chimcomplex SA Borzesti (-8.05 percent), and Vrancart (-4.89 percent).