Bucharest stock market opens Thursday's trading session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Thursday's trading session with all indices on the rise and RON 5.059 million (1.016 ml euros) worth of transactions performed in the first 30 minutes after the start of trades.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, rose 0.29 percent, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 43 shares gained 0.30 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers rose 0.25 percent, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK inched up 0.12 percent.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies opened 0.01 percent higher, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG picked up 0.33 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market was up 0.69 percent.

According to BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were COMCM SA Constanta (+14.97 percent), the Orsova Shipyard (+14.42 percent), and CEMACON (+3.77 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were the Black Sea tourism company TRH Marea Neagra (-4.10 percent), Transilvania Insurance Broker (-1.76 percent), and Aerostar (-1.59 percent).