Bucharest stocks open higher

patriabank.ro
Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Tuesday's trading session higher, with turnover at 4.8 million lei (974,434 euros) after 30 minutes of trading.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered an appreciation of 0.38%, while the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the BVB, was up 0.37%.

Meanwhile, the BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks was up 0.23%, while the benchmark for investment fund returns, BET-BK, was up 0.03%.

The BET-FI index of SIFs was down 0.97% and BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities companies, rose 0.15%.

According to BVB data, Roca Industry Holdingrock1 (+7.23%), SIF Hoteluri (+5.00%) and Prebet (+3.81%) recorded the largest increases in share value.

On the other hand, Evergent Investments (-6.64%), Chimcomplex (-3.12%) and Bittnet Systems (-1.81%) were down.

