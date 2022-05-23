 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bucharest to conclude on twinning agreement with Tbilisi

Arthur Tintu
Primaria Capitalei

The General Council of Capital City will debate during Thursday's session a project which provides the conclusion of a twinning agreement between the Bucharest Municipality and the Tbilisi (Georgia) Municipality.

According to the agreement, the parties will promote cooperation relations in various areas of mutual interest, based on each one's expertise and in accordance with the legislation of the two countries.

The authorities will encourage cooperation in the areas of culture, arts and science, by exchanging experience and good practices between the delegations of people of culture and by organizing exhibitions, festivals, workshops and conferences.

The two municipalities will encourage cooperation in the areas of infrastructure, investments, sports, tourism, youth, social assistance, environmental protection, exchange of experience and good practices between the delegations of specialists.

Furthermore, the two capitals will create favorable conditions for carrying out joint economic activities, by individuals and legal entities from cities.

Exchange of experience will be carried out in the area of urban administration. The cooperation program for the next year will be established at the end of each year.

According to the approval paper, signed by mayor Nicusor Dan, the twinning agreement was developed following correspondence with the Georgian Embassy in Bucharest, also getting a favorable opinion from the specialized directorate within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.