Bucharest unemployment rate slightly down, at 1.06 pct end-September

Bucharest City's unemployment rate as of end-September was 1.06%, down slightly from 1.08%, the level recorded in the previous month, according to the data of the Bucharest Municipal Employment Agency (AMOFM), released on Tuesday.

During the analysed period, were registered 13,037 unemployed people, of whom 6,760 women.

According to the cited source, of the total number of unemployed, 1,169 were collecting unemployment benefit, and 11,868 were not.

By age group, most of the unemployed range between 40 and 49 years old (3,575 people), followed by those between 50 and 55 years old (2,967 people), between 30 and 39 years old (2,857 people), over 55 years old (2,246 people), between 25 and 29 years old (1,185 people) and under 25 years old (207 people).

AMOFM data reveal that the unemployed with high school education have the highest share in the total number of unemployed registered in the Agency's records (37.22%), followed by those with higher education (24.45%) and with secondary education (17.83%).

Moreover, the unemployed who graduated from vocational/arts and trades school account for 16.54% of the total registered unemployed, those with post-secondary education for 3.28%, and those with primary education and no education - 0.68%.AGERPRES