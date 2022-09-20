Bucharest unemployment rate slightly down to 1.08% in August

The unemployment rate recorded in Bucharest, in August was 1.08%, slightly down compared to the previous month, according to the data of the Bucharest Municipal Employment Agency (AMOFM), published on Tuesday.

According to the institution, at the end of August, 13,270 unemployed people were registered in the records of AMOFM Bucharest, of which 6,926 women.

Compared to July, when the unemployment rate was 1.09%, in August this indicator decreased by 0.92%.

Out of the total of 13,270 people registered in the records of AMOFM Bucharest, 1,206 were beneficiaries of unemployment benefits, and 12,064 were unemployed without benefits. All of the unemployed are from the urban environment.

The unemployed with high school education have the highest share in the total number of unemployed registered in the records of AMOFM Bucharest (37.20%), followed by those with higher education (24.55%), and 17.76% have a primary school education (8th graders). The unemployed who graduated from the vocational/arts and trades school represent 16.5% of the total registered unemployed, those with post-secondary education are 3.31%, and those with primary education and no education, 0.68%.AGERPRES