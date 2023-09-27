 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bucharest University of Economic Studies - first in Romania according to 2024 THE World University Rankings

ASE
Academia de Studii Economice

The Bucharest University of Economic Studies announced on Wednesday that for the fifth consecutive year it ranks first in Romania, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, 2024 edition, and in the 801 - 1,000 band of global universities.

"The Bucharest University of Economic Studies, the leader in Romania's economic and public administration education, is ranked for the fifth straight year as the best university in Romania, according to the 2024 edition of the prestigious Times Higher Education World University Rankings issued on September 27," the higher education institution said in a release, agerpres reports.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.