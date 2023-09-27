Bucharest University of Economic Studies - first in Romania according to 2024 THE World University Rankings

The Bucharest University of Economic Studies announced on Wednesday that for the fifth consecutive year it ranks first in Romania, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, 2024 edition, and in the 801 - 1,000 band of global universities.

"The Bucharest University of Economic Studies, the leader in Romania's economic and public administration education, is ranked for the fifth straight year as the best university in Romania, according to the 2024 edition of the prestigious Times Higher Education World University Rankings issued on September 27," the higher education institution said in a release, agerpres reports.