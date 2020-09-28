BucharestMayor Firea: Second term, almost impossible to exercise, right-wing alliance has majority in CGMB

Bucharest General Mayor Gabriela Firea stated on Monday that it would have been almost impossible for her to exercise a second term, given that the majority in the General Council of Bucharest is held by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR) - the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) - the right - wing alliance.

"I think that, in the end, with all the suffering of the moment, it is better that this is the case. Probably, had I received a second term from Bucharesters, it would have been almost impossible to exercise, due to the fact that I would not have had support in the General Council and any project I would have proposed would have been blocked," Gabriela Firea declared in a video message posted, on Monday, on Facebook.

In her opinion, several factors led to her election result.

"The right-wing has united, we have three parties - PNL, USR and PLUS - that supported the same candidate (...) In the center-left area this coagulation of forces was not successful, they were divided - and through no fault of my own - and that is precisely why people who could have lend a hand so that my team could continue their projects (...) did everything they could - those people from the center and center-left - so that they could hit me, side by side with my adversaries. If I accept certain criticisms more easily from my enemies, (...) when those in your family stab you, often in the back (...), it's more painful," Gabriela Firea said.

She also stated that since she arrived at the City Hall and until now she has unlocked many projects and that, despite the invectives, the "unworthy and dirty" campaign of the last period, even there was an attempt to "tear her down", the projects carried out cannot be dismantled, among which she mentioned the 'Victor Gomoiu' Children's Hospital, the Foisor Hospital, the first stage of the Ciurel Bridge, the widening of the Glucose Factory.

Gabriela Firea expressed her hope that the future team from the City Hall will complete objectives such as the Metropolitan Hospital, Doamna Ghica Passage, Cora Pantelimon park&ride.

She said that she came to the Capital City Hall on Monday to hand over the documents that were in the office, as she wants to leave everything in order.