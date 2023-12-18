Budget for 2024 is dedicated to modernization of major public services, FinMin Bolos says

The budget for 2024 is dedicated to modernization of major public services, Finance minister Marcel Bolos said at the the hearings of the joint Budget - Finance Committees of the Parliament.

According to the minister, education and health sectors are, by far, targeted by this modernization, reminding that both Education and Health benefited, this year, from 100.7 billion RON, so that, next year, the two large public services will have a budget worth 137.4 billion RON.

"Among the important objectives for the large public services, we mention, in addition to the increase in teachers' salaries by 20%, the provision of hot meals for more than 1,000 educational units, with a budget of 1.1 billion RON, and the settlement part of school scholarships, 560 million RON per month, the social school scholarship, from 250 to 300 RON per month, or the merit scholarship in pre-university education, from 300 to 450 RON per month, or in university education, the social scholarship for students 900 RON per month or doctoral scholarship 3,200 RON per month," Marcel Bolos stressed.

Moreover, said the minister, over 10,000 laboratories will be equipped with specific necessary equipment or over 75,000 classrooms equipped with furniture, the budget from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan being over one billion euros.

"On the Health component, in addition to the budget we have for the House of Health, of 62.2 billion RON, and for the Ministry of Health, 17.8 billion RON, we are pursuing the implementation of the investment objectives that are funded by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, from individual medical practices to modernized hospital units or over 760 million euros in preventive medical services provided by European funds, through the Operational Health Program. So, the first feature for the year 2024 is the orientation towards modernization and the improvement of quality standards, both for Education and Health," Marcel Bolos said.