Budget of campaign promoting Romania as tourist destination in France amounts to 111,000 euros (ministry)

The budget of the campaign to promote Romania as a tourist destination in France is worth 563,569.20 RON (111,000 euros), with 0% VAT, the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MEAT) announced on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

The action falls under the provisions of Government Decision no. 20/2012 regarding the approval of the multi-annual program for marketing and tourism promotion and the multi-annual program for the development of tourist destinations and forms and products, the institution states.

The outdoor campaign to promote Romania as a tourist destination in France takes place between September 6 and 26, on the streets of Paris, the main objective being to draw the attention of the French public to Romania as a tourist destination and to convey an impactful message, with an emphasis on the cultural and natural heritage of our country.

The action takes place in two stages: the first consisted in the display, between September 6 and 12, of two representative images for our country on 103 large billboards (8 square meters), in key points in the center of Paris, and the second the stage, which takes place between September 13 and 26, concerned the sealing of the 17 tourist buses used to visit key points in the French capital.

According to MEAT, the organizing company is JC Decaux, which has exclusivity on the network of 8 sqm panels, as well as on tourist buses, for the purpose of advertising.

"Taking into account the results of the study carried out by the American company Horvath, for the promotion of the Romanian tourism brand on the French market, two important forms of tourism were highlighted, namely nature and culture", the ministry states.

Thus, the selected tourist attractions were Transfagarasan and Sucevita Monastery for the 103 billboards and Peles Castle for the 17 tourist buses.

According to initial estimates, the campaign will benefit from significant exposure. All the panels are located in positions with increased visibility in the city, one of them being right on the famous Champs-Elysees boulevard.

It is estimated, at the same time, that this stage of the campaign will reach over 15 million people, of which approximately 2.5 million are French people with higher education and a large budget for vacations and travel.

As to the second stage, the 17 tourist buses will travel on the most popular tourist route in Paris, passing by the main objectives and attractions of the city. According to initial research, the tourist bus network offers the highest visibility on the Parisian market, with approximately 27 million views on this route during the two weeks of the campaign.

The French market represents a priority market for Romania, according to official statistics, France ranks in the top 10 countries whose citizens visit our country. At the same time, the National Tourist Brand Council places France among the seven countries declared as priority for external tourism promotion, along with countries such as Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Israel, Spain or Poland.