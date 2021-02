The joint parliamentary Budget-Finance Committees cleared today the 2021 budget of the Ministry of Public Works, Development and Administration (MDLPA) with 24 votes in favor and 17 abstentions, according to AGERPRES.

The budget proposal for MDLPA provides for 7,902,736,000 lei in budget appropriations, by 14.11 percent less than in 2020, and 9,338,845,000 lei in commitment appropriations, up 66.14 percent from the previous year.