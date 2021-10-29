 
     
Building permits for residential buildings advance 14.2pct in Romania in September 2021

The number of building permits issued for residential buildings in Romania increased by 14.2% in September 2021, y-o-y, and by 0.5% on a monthly basis, according to data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), agerpres reports.

Thus, in September 2021, 4,899 building permits were issued for residential buildings (+ 0.5%), of a total usable area of 1,192,042 sq.m. (-0.4%). Of the total building permits for residential buildings, 71.1% were for the countryside.

In September 2021, there was an increase in the usable area under building permits issued for non-residential buildings (+28.2%).

In September 2021, there was also a monthly increase in the number of building permits issued for residential buildings (+26 permits). The growth is reflected in the following development regions: Centru (+167 permits), Vest (+50) and Bucharest-Ilfov (+36).

Decreases were reported in the following development regions: Nord-Vest (-106 permits), Nord-Est (-66), Sud-Muntenia (-27), Sud-Vest Oltenia (-23) and Sud-Est (- 5).

According to INS, in September 2021, 654 building permits were issued for non-residential buildings (-3.5%), of a total usable area of 299,033 sq.m. (+ 28.2%).

In September 2021 there was also a monthly increase (+65,812 sq m) in the usable area under building permits issued for non-residential buildings. The increase was reflected in the following development regions: Bucharest-Ilfov (+50,001 sqm), Sud-Est (+27,461), Sud-Muntenia (+13,445), Nord-Vest (+5,445) and Vest (+2,430).

Decreases were reported in the following development regions: Nord-Est (-18,851 sq.m.), Sud-Vest Oltenia (-7,201) and Centru (-6,918).

According to INS, in September 2021 there was an increase in the number of building permits issued for residential buildings (+ 14.2%) and a decrease in total usable area (-6.0%) y-o-y.

The increase by 610 in building permits issued for residential buildings was reflected in the following development regions: Bucharest-Ilfov (+173 permits), Vest (+157), Centru (+104), Nord-Est (+99), Sud-Muntenia (+73), Sud-Vest Oltenia (+48) and Sud-Est (+6). A decrease was recorded in the Nord-Vest development region (-50 permits).

Against the same month of the previous year, in September 2021 there was a decrease in the number of building permits issued for non-residential buildings (-7.0%) and an increase in total usable area (+ 33.0%).

The increase by 74,261 sq.m. of the usable area under building permits issued for non-residential buildings was reflected in the following development regions: Bucharest-Ilfov (+43,639 sq.m.), Sud-Est (+16,410), Nord-Est (+13,755), Nord-Vest (+6,585) and Centru (+4,852). Decreases were reported in Sud-Vest Oltenia (-6,903 sq.m.), Vest (-3,224) and Sud-Muntenia (-853).

Between January 1 and September 30, 2021, 39,114 building permits were issued for residential buildings, up 27.8% from January 1 - September 30, 2020. Increases were reported in all development regions: Bucharest- Ilfov (+1,722 permits), Sud-Muntenia (+1,586), Nord-Est (+1,137), Vest (+1,018), Nord-Vest (+1,001), Centru (+772), Sud-Est (+636), and Sud-Vest Oltenia (+630).

