Burduja: Gov't to pass data management and storage framework in government cloud platform

The Government will regulate, through a decision, the data management and storage framework in the government cloud platform, so that by 2026 at least 30 institutions "migrate" to this cloud, Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Transformation Sebastian Burduja stated, told Agerpres.

At the request of Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, the minister gave details regarding the measures included in a Government decision and an ordinance which are to be passed by the Executive on Tuesday.

"We are talking about the governmental cloud platform, the most important investment that Romania is making in the digital transformation area. An investment of over 560 million EUR without VAT. Practically, Romania opens many roads, including at European level, regulating through this complex government decision a series of aspects. On the one hand, the data management and storage framework in the government cloud platform, types of data, what data can go to the government private cloud, what data can go to the the public commercial cloud provided by private companies, the technical criteria regarding the implementation, maintenance, development of the government private cloud; the plan for the migration to the government cloud and at least 30 institutions, minimum, which will be migrated to this government cloud by 2026 horizon," Sebastian Burduja stated.

He added that the "cloud first" policy will also be regulated.

"Again, Romania is opening many roads at European level and is among the first countries to regulate the cloud first policy. This means that the public institutions are compelled to resort to solutions compatible with the cloud system," Burduja mentioned.

According to him, also legislated will be the logs of the events and the access to citizens' data.