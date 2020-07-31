 
     
Business deregistrations down more than 66 pct in H1 2020

AGERPRES
registrul comertului

The number of deregistered companies decreased in the first half of 2020 by 66.07 pct, compared to the same period last year, totalling 23,007 write-offs, according to statistics of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

The most deregistrations were recorded in Bucharest - 3,418 companies (53.7 pct less than in January-June 2019) and in the counties of Cluj - 1,079 (minus 55.23 pct), Constanta - 1,038 (minus 41.88 pct) and Timis - 924 (minus 54.95 pct).

On the other hand, the fewest deregistrations were recorded in the counties of Covasna - 167 (down 66.53 pct compared to the same period in 2019), Ialomita - 168 (minus 65.57 pct) and Calarasi - 187 (minus 74.45 pct).

By activity, the highest number of deregistrations was recorded in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - 6,159 (minus 70.19 pct compared to January-June 2019), construction - 2,150 (minus 66.71 pct) and professional, scientific and technical activities - 1,930 (minus 62.26 pct).

In June 2020 there were 4,904 deregistrations, most in Bucharest (867) and the counties of Cluj (261), Constanta (195) and Timis (179).

