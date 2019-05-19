Business Ministry bolsters Romanian furniture manufacturers in the US

Several Romanian furniture manufacturers' companies participate as of Sunday in the International Contemporary Furniture Fair New York (ICFF), the Ministry for Business Environment, Commerce and Entrepreneurship (MMACA) informs.

Carel Woodworks, Creative Concept, Global Art Production, Graphtec Design, Maer Import Export, Materia Studio, Montana Campeni, Pure Home Collections, Simex and Sculptura Secuiasca, the companies participating in this ICCF's edition, are having a 297-metre area to display their creations.The Romanian furniture manufacturers will exhibit their products 19 through 22 May 2019, along over 900 companies with 72 countries from all over the world. Approximately 38k professional visitors are expected to show up at the event, up by over 20pct against last year. More than 100 architecture and home design companies have already confirmed their participation, alongside the business developers' and hoteliers' top segment with North America as well as the best names in the luxury retail and boutique.The quality, the raw materials and the ecological materials, the innovative finishes, as well as the alignment to trends, the variety of products and styles have brought last year to the Romanian manufacturers contracts closed and under negotiation worth almost USD 1 million. The Romanian companies were visited at the 2018 edition by 1,210 companies from the US, Canada, the UK, Brazil and Ecuador.