Business services to enterprises advance 16.3pct in H1 2021

Business services to enterprises in Romania increased in unadjusted terms by 16.3% in H1 2021 as against the same period in 2020, according to data published on Wednesday by National Institute of Statistics (INS), agerpres reports.

According to the statistics, June 1 - 30, 2021, an increase of the turnover of business services in unadjusted terms led to positive results in production of cinema, video and television programmes; broadcasting and transmission of programmes (+ 28.6%), information and information technology activities (+ 23.4%), transport activities (+ 16.8%), other services provided mainly to enterprises (+15. 4%) and communications activities (+ 7.3%).

Over the reference period, the turnover of business services provided mainly to enterprises in nominal terms and adjusted for working days and seasonality increased as a whole, by 14.9%.INS data show that in June 2021 as against June 2020, the business services provided to enterprises increased both when unadjusted, and as adjusted series (+ 25.2%). In the case of the first category, there were increases in production, video, television programmes; broadcasting and transmission of programmes (+ 43.8%), IT services and information technology, and transport activities (+ 29.9%) each, other services provided mainly to enterprises (+ 25.3%) and communications (+ 9.7%).At the same time, the business services turnover increased by 7.2% in nominal terms, unadjusted terms, in June vs. May 2021, due to the information services and information technology activities (+ 11%), other services provided mainly to enterprises (+ 9.5%) and transport activities (+ 5.8%). On the other hand, communication activities decreased by 0.7%, while the activities of production of cinema, video and television programmes; broadcasting and transmission of programmes remained at the same level comparatively.The turnover of business services provided mainly to enterprises, adjusted for working days and seasonality, advanced 2.1 overall.