Business suspensions advance 17.66pct in H1 2021

business

The number of business suspensions in Romania in the first six months of 2021 was 6,043, up 17.66% y-o-y, according to data published by the National Companies Register Office (ONRC).

Most of the suspensions in January - June 2021 were in Bucharest, 659 (up 29.22% y-o-y), with the capital being followed by the counties of Cluj, 327 suspended companies (down 13.49%), Bihor - 276 companies (up 12.65%) and Iasi - 243 (up 12.5%).

The fewest suspensions were recorded in the counties of Alba, 43 (down 61.95% y-o-y), Ialomita 45 (up 125%) and Tulcea - 45 (down 11.76% ), Agerpres informs.

The largest increase in suspensions were reported in the counties of Ialomita (plus 125%), Mehedinti (plus 114%) and Suceava (plus 75.76), while the most significant decreases were recorded in Alba (minus 61.95%), Botosani (minus 15.63%) and Cluj (minus 13.49%).

The largest number of suspensions was recorded in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, 1,698 (+ 20.08%), other service activities - 682 suspensions (+ 21.35%), and professional, scientific and technical activities - 478 suspensions (+ 10.65%).

In June 2021, 894 business suspensions were recorded, most of them in Bucharest City (96), and in the counties of Cluj (55), Bihor (44) and Iasi (33).

