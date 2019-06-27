Buzarnescu- Friedsam duo advances to 2019 Eastbourne tournament doubles quarterfinals

The pair made up of Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu and German Anna-Lena Friedsam qualified on Wednesday for the doubles quarterfinals of the grass-court tournament in Eastbourne (WTA) - 2019 Eastbourne - Great Britain, with prizes worth 998,712 US dollars, after defeating the pair made up of Nadiia Kichenok (Ukraine)/Abigail Sperars (the US), with a score of 6-4, 6-2.

Buzarnescu and Friedsam managed to win after 63 minutes, saving all the 8 break balls of the opponents.The Romanian-German duo secured a cheque worth 8,109 US dollars and 100 WTA doubles points, and in the quarter finals, they will face off the winners of the event between Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)/Dayana Yastremska (Ukraine) and Samantha Stosur (Australia)/Shuai Zhang (China, 2nd seeds).