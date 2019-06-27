 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Buzarnescu- Friedsam duo advances to 2019 Eastbourne tournament doubles quarterfinals

Mihaela Buzărnescu

The pair made up of Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu and German Anna-Lena Friedsam qualified on Wednesday for the doubles quarterfinals of the grass-court tournament in Eastbourne (WTA) - 2019 Eastbourne - Great Britain, with prizes worth 998,712 US dollars, after defeating the pair made up of Nadiia Kichenok (Ukraine)/Abigail Sperars (the US), with a score of 6-4, 6-2. 


Buzarnescu and Friedsam managed to win after 63 minutes, saving all the 8 break balls of the opponents. 

The Romanian-German duo secured a cheque worth 8,109 US dollars and 100 WTA doubles points, and in the quarter finals, they will face off the winners of the event between Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)/Dayana Yastremska (Ukraine) and Samantha Stosur (Australia)/Shuai Zhang (China, 2nd seeds).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.