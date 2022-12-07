BVB opens Wednesday's session lower

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Wednesday's session lower, with transactions of 10.8 million RON (2.2 million EUR), carried out one hour after the start of operations, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 20 stocks on the Stock Exchange decreased by 0.09 percent, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares, recorded a similar development.

Moreover, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks recorded a decrease by 0.07pct, while the mutual fund yield benchmark BET-BK increased by 0.07pct.

On the other hand, the BET-FI index of the SIFs stagnated and the BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, decreased by 0.08pct.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, declined by 0.38pct.

According to the BVB information, Teraplast (+4.03pct), Farmaceutica Remedia (+2.98pct) and Compa (+1.76pct) registered the biggest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, the shares of Condmag (-7.69pct), Transelectrica (-0.94pct) and Digi Communications (-0.91pct) were down.