BVB stocks close Thursday's trading session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks closed Thursday's session higher with almost all indices up on total trades of RON 75.79 million (EUR 15.25 million).

The main BET index advanced 1.01% to 14,313.21 points, and the BET-Plus index reflecting the developments in the 37 most liquid BVB advanced 0.98%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks was up 0.92%, and the BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, was up 0.69%.

The BET-FI index of financial investment stocks increased by 0.67%, while the BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities stocks, advanced 0.74%.

The BET AeRO index of 20 AeRO leading companies was down 0.22%.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were Hidroelectrica, with RON 17.36 million in trades, followed by Banca Transilvania , which generated trades worth RON 16.93 million, and OMV Petrom, with trades of RON 5.72 million.

The top three risers were SIF Hoteluri (+7.44%), followed by Compa (+7.39%) and Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (+4.14%).

The top three fallers were Carbochim (-3.27%), Aerostar (-2.37%) and Socep (-1.64%).