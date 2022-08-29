 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

BVB stocks open Monday trading session lower

patriabank.ro
Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks opened lower on Monday, with the main BET index reflecting the developments in the 20 most liquid stocks down 0.80%, 35 minutes into the session.

The BET-Plus index reflecting the developments in the 37 most liquid BVB stocks fell by 0.81%, while the BET-FI index of financial stocks decreased by 0.27%. BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities stocks, was down 0.76%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks declined 0.71%, and the BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, was down 0.64%, told Agerpres.

The BET AeRO index of 20 AeRO leading companies was down 0.86%.

The total value of trades amounted to 3.015 million lei (618,853 euros).

According to BVB, the top three risers were Farmaceutica Remedia (+3.23%), Sinteza (+1.55%), and SIF Banat Crisana (+1.22%).

On the other hand, the top three fallers were Artego (-6.2%), Dafora (-3.95%), and Biofarm (-3.93%).

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.