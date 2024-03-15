Subscription modal logo Premium

BVB to mark BET Patria-TradeVille exceeding RON 200 million in assets

bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and Patria Asset Management is holding today a Ring the Bell edition to mark ETF BET Patria - TradeVille exceeding RON 200 mn in assets.

With over 18,000 investors, ETF BET Patria - TradeVille, the first Exchange Traded Fund in Romania, generated a return of over 33% in 2023 alone.

The event that will take place at the CCIB Business Centre Palace will be attended by Adrian Tanase - BVB CEO; Horia Gusta - Chairman of the Board, Association of the Funds Managers; Razvan Pasol - CEO SAI Patria Asset Management, and Alexandru Dobre - Corporate Finance Director at TradeVille.

