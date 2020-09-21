BVB's Hanga: Promotion to Secondary Market status, step forward for Romanian business community

Promoting the Romanian capital market to the Emerging market status is a step forward for the entire Romanian business community, Radu Hanga, president of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), said on Monday.

"The step we are taking now is not just a step of the Romanian capital market, but a step forward that the entire Romanian business community is taking. The story of the Bucharest Stock Exchange began 25 years ago. We were then discussing the end of the first year of trading about nine listed companies, about a value of transactions approaching 26 million lei. If we look where we are now, we have the measure of the big steps we have taken before.We have 370 companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a quarter of which are listed on the main market. These are large companies, significant for the Romanian economy.The value of transactions, if we look at the share component for last year, approached 9 billion lei. If we add the value of transactions on fixed income instruments, bonds, we are approaching 11 billion lei, and the total capitalization of the listed Romanian companies is approaching 110 billion lei. The Romanian state institutions laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of the stock market. Likewise the state companies, the private companies that used the platform of the Bucharest Stock Exchange to finance themselves," Hanga said at the event that marks the promotion of the Romanian capital market to Secondary Emerging market status.

He pointed out that BVB has an important image component for any company entering the capital market.

"Focusing on state companies, we have beautiful examples - Romgaz, Transgaz, Electrica, Transelectrica and one of today's stars, Nuclearelectrica. It is one of the two Romanian companies that, with the promotion of Romania to emerging market status, is entering the structure of indices for emerging markets managed by FTSE Russell. It is a measure of the success that state-owned companies have had in coming to the Bucharest Stock Exchange," the BVB official stressed.

Hanga also reminded that c was part of the indices for emerging markets, as well as Teraplast Bistrita, the latter in a group of indices for micro-companies.

The Romanian capital market has been included in the indices of FTSE Russell indexes for Emerging Markets global provider since September 21, 2020. The decision of FTSE Russell to promote Romania from Frontier to Secondary Emerging market status was taken after our country was retained on the Watch List for three consecutive years.